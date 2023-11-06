ST. LOUIS — Robert V. Vitale has temporarily stepped down as the chief executive officer of Post Holdings, Inc. to take what the company called in a statement an “unexpected medical leave.” Jeff A. Zadoks, Post’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will assume the role of inter Jeff A. Zadoks, interim CEO of Post Holdings, Inc.

Source: Post Holdings, Inc.

im CEO while Mr. Vitale is on leave.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Rob as he recovers,” said William P. Stiritz, chairman of Post’s board of directors. “We are grateful to Jeff for stepping in during Rob’s absence. Post’s operating model and exceptional team of business unit and holding company executives give me great confidence in our ability to maintain the continuity of our business.”

Mr. Zadoks has been with Post since 2011. Prior to serving as COO, he spent eight years as the company’s chief financial officer.