NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a brand of Mars Inc., has named Osher Hoberman chief marketing officer of Kind North America. In his new role, Mr. Hoberman will manage the brand, leading its portfolio strategy while also upholding and expanding upon its mission of “creating a kinder and healthier world — one act, one snack at a time.”

“Kind has always believed that when it comes to snacking, people don’t need to choose between nutritious and delicious,” Mr. Hoberman said. “I’m thrilled to join the Kind North America business as chief marketing officer, to bring our Kind promise and Kind Snacks to even more households.”

Mr. Hoberman was previously vice president of business development at Mars Snacking, playing a key role in Mars’ acquisition of Kind in 2020. Mr. Hoberman also was global head of strategy for Mars Wrigley North America, leading the marketing, planning and execution for Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers and Skittles as well as developing the 2010 Snickers Super Bowl ad “You’re Not You When You Are Hungry,” which is regarded as “one of the most enduring and iconic campaigns in the category over the past decade,” Kind noted.

Before joining Mars in 2004, Mr. Hoberman was a senior financial analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and financial analyst at Deutsche Bank.

He received a bachelor’s degree in finance at Binghamton University and a master’s of business administration degree in marketing/marketing management at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.