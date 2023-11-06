Direct gas-fired fryers and electric fryers can both get the job done for large industrial bakers and snack makers, and each has advantages.

“Gas versus electric is definitely a different discussion with every customer,” said David Moline, vice president of sales and marketing, Moline Machinery. “Depending on where you’re located in the world, you may have gas and electric rates that are comparable, or they may be wildly different. Most of the time electric is more expensive. Anytime we’re engaging a customer with a potential new frying system, it’s very common for us to run an operating cost analysis on what it costs on an hourly basis to run an electric fryer versus a gas fryer; then we help them decide what makes the most sense for them.”

Several more considerations go into deciding which kind of fryer to use.

“Factors such as availability and cost of gas and electricity, limitations in handling electrical loads in a processing plant, environmental regulations, tax savings due to ‘green’ grants, adoption of a heat source to feed different types of machinery are just some of the factors that influence food processing companies when choosing a continuous industrial fryer,” said Nicola Menardo, president of TP Food Group — North America Inc.

“These factors can change significantly over time and in function of geography.”

The costs of running fryers go beyond just the energy used to run them.

“Gas is less money up front to purchase the fryer, however there are more costs for ventilation, fire suppression and burner maintenance after purchase,” said Bruce Gingrich, vice president of sales, WP Bakery Group USA.

Alan Craker, director of sales and business development, Belshaw, pointed out some desirable features for electric fryers.

“Electric fryers typically hold less oil — a shallower kettle — are quieter in operation, easier to clean and cost less to maintain than gas fryers,” he said.

James Padilla, director of product development, processing, Heat and Control, said sustainability concerns have prompted customers to ask for electric heat exchangers.

“We are in the process of exploring multiple electric platforms for different types of heating: resistive, induction and impedance,” he said. “We have found that all are viable options with the factory location being the key factor to determine which energy source is best. We are finding an absence of infrastructure in many locations needed to support the electrical energy demand to operate large frying and baking systems. The infrastructure will require a significant investment by the company to effectively employ electric heating of equipment. We are also exploring alternative fuel options, such as hydrogen, where water is the result of the combustion process.”

Mr. Moline said that electric and thermal fluid fryers are the company’s recommended frying options.

“Both electric and thermal fluid operate at very low surface temperatures,” he said. “The electric elements are very low temperature and thermal fluid radiators are at a very low temperature compared to a direct-fired natural gas fryer.”

Both technologies allow for longer and wider fryers because they provide a more even heat throughout the fryer.

“Prior to the introduction of thermal fluid, the largest gas-heated fryer we would make is approximately 32 feet long,” Mr. Moline said. “We were seeing the market go bigger than that; 36 feet is common. We’re making fryers as long as 40 feet now.”

Keeping frying oil clean for as long as possible is more sustainable and saves money for bakers and snack makers. Following best practices and keeping equipment in top shape can improve oil performance.

