ORRVILLE, OHIO — With the acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc. now complete, the J.M. Smucker Co. has added Sweet Baked Snacks as a new reporting segment. The company also unveiled several leadership changes.

Dan O’Leary has been named senior vice president and general manager of Sweet Baked Snacks and Pet. Mr. O’Leary will oversee the dog snacks and cat food businesses and will support brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. For Sweet Baked Snacks, Mr. O’Leary will manage the Hostess and Voortman brands. Before joining J.M. Smucker Co., Mr. O’Leary was chief growth officer at Hostess Brands from May 2021 until June 2023. Prior to his tenure at Hostess Brands, he was senior vice president and general manager for Tyson Foods’ retail and prepared foods group.

Rob Ferguson has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Coffee and procurement. Mr. Ferguson will lead Smucker’s Coffee business and the company’s procurement management across all categories. The Coffee segment includes brands like Folgers, Dunkin’ and Cafe Bustelo. Mr. Ferguson previously led the company’s Pet business since 2020. He joined the company in 2015 after the acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands.

Frozen Handheld and Spreads, which was formerly titled Consumer Foods, will continue to be managed by Rebecca Scheidler, senior vice president and general manager of Frozen Handheld and Spreads. Ms. Scheidler will oversee Smucker’s Uncrustables, Jif and Smucker’s brands.

The company’s Canadian business Away From Home and International, will continue to be led by Tim Wayne, senior vice president.

“We are excited to share this updated strategic business area structure and the leaders who will drive the continued momentum of our leading brands in these growing categories,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer of J.M. Smucker. “With this newly created structure, we are better positioned to take advantage of synergies, which will allow us to leverage the best-in-class expertise we have in our organization around innovation, marketing, commercial activation and supply chain management.”

Since adding the transformation office over the past year, Smucker has established an integrated portfolio management organization, which is inclusive of transformation initiatives, according to the company. Under this sector, the company is aligning strategy, finance, transformation and information services, which will be led by Tucker Marshall, chief financial officer. Bryan Hutson, senior vice president of information services, transformation and portfolio operations, will work closely with Mr. Marshall. In his new role, Mr. Hutson will advance the company’s margin enhancement efforts and enterprise-wide while ensuring profit growth and productivity initiative opportunities.

Amy Held, chief transformation officer; Joe Stanziano, senior vice president and general manager of Coffee; and Gagnesh Gupta, senior vice president of procurement and commodities, will leave their posts in December and February, the company said.