HOUSTON — Shipley Do-Nuts has named Brad Reynolds as chief financial officer and Chris Smith as vice president of operations.

Mr. Reynolds will work with Shipley’s executive team to help grow the brand, the company noted. He already has experience as a multi-unit restaurant executive, previously working as the CFO of Blaze Pizza and Smashburger.

Meanwhile, Mr. Smith will join the leadership team to support Shipley’s growth, ensuring that franchisees have the necessary tools and support to be highly successful, the company said. Mr. Smith previously held leadership roles at several franchise restaurant brands, including Eskimo Hut, Rave Restaurant Group and Smashburger.

“We have big goals for Shipley, and Brad’s and Chris’ experiences with successful franchise systems will be a strategic advantage for us as we focus on building even more new units, increasing shop sales and developing best-in-class operational systems for our franchisees,” said Flynn Dekker, chief executive officer of Shipley. “This is a pivotal time in Shipley’s 87-year history as we continue to modernize the brand and expand our footprint across the US.”