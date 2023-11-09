LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has named David Hearn director, board chair and chair of the nominations committee, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Hearn will succeed Warren Tucker, who has been the interim board chair of Tate & Lyle since Sept. 1, 2023, and will remain with the company as chair of the audit committee and as a non-executive director after he steps down as interim board chair.

According to Tate & Lyle, Mr. Hearn has more than 40 years of leadership experience in global businesses, including food and beverage companies. Mr. Hearn is currently the chair of the a2 Milk Co., which is listed on the New Zealand and Australian Stock Exchanges, until Nov. 16, 2023. Mr. Hearn was also the chief executive officer of Goodman Fielder, a publicly listed Australian food business, from 1995 to 2021. Other food and beverage companies that Mr. Hearn has held senior roles at consist of Del Monte, PepsiCo and United Biscuits.

Mr. Hearn’s leadership experience also includes companies that aren’t related to food and beverages. He is currently the chair of Safestore Holdings PLC and a non-executive director of Lovat Partners Ltd. Prior to joining those companies, Mr. Hearn was the CEO of Committed Capital, an international private equity and advisory firm based in London and Sydney, acting as chair of many portfolio businesses between 2005 and 2017. Mr. Hearn was also CEO of the US-based company Cordiant Group PLC between 2001 and 2003.

“We look forward to welcoming David to Tate & Lyle and to working with him to deliver on our strategy to create solutions that meet growing consumer demand for healthier, tastier and more sustainable food and drink,” said Nick Hampton, CEO of Tate & Lyle.

Tate & Lyle also said Kim Nelson will succeed Paul Forman as senior independent director on Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Forman, who will retire from the board on Dec. 31, 2023, led the search for the new board chair.