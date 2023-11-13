NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Baking Co. has introduced Climate Blend flour, a flour that combines wheat varieties grown using regenerative practices, thus helping farmers improve soil health and farm resilience.

According to King Arthur, the flour offers a rich, nutty flavor and tender texture, allowing it to be used in any recipe that involves whole wheat flour, which includes bread, muffins and scones among other baked foods.

King Arthur created the Climate Blend in collaboration with the Washington State University Breadlab, which develops wheat varieties that are better for soil and encourages sustainable farming practices, King Arthur noted. One of the wheat varieties Breadlab used to create the Climate Blend is a perennial wheat that will grow back naturally without needing to be planted again for two to three years.

King Arthur said the wheat for this batch of Climate Blend was grown in North Dakota and Montana by multi-generational farmers Brock Linker and Brandon Bock, who both want to change how they grow their crops and steward their land.

The company also said the Climate Blend is certified regenerative by a trusted third-party organization called Regenified.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished alongside our friends at The Breadlab and the dedicated farmers who grew the wheat supplying our first batch of Climate Blend,” said Suzanne McDowell, vice president of corporate social responsibility and sustainability at King Arthur Baking Co. “King Arthur Baking has always taken our role as environmental stewards seriously, and we’re elated to bring this climate-forward approach to the baking aisle to further spread the joy of baking while renewing the soil that feeds our communities.”

Climate Blend is available on the King Arthur website and at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.