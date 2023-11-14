WASHINGTON — Rasma Zvaners has been promoted to vice president of government relations at the American Bakers Association. In this role Ms. Zvaners will oversee the group’s government relations operation.

The ABA also announced that Christina Donnelly, who is senior director, industry relations and strategic initiatives, will assume the additional duty of corporate secretary for the board of directors.

Ms. Zvaners has been with the ABA since 2006, when she joined the group as manager of government relations. She has been promoted numerous times during her tenure, including to vice president of regulatory affairs beginning in March 2017, her most recent role.

She serves as liaison for ABA’s Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals and Energy and Environmental Professionals Groups. She works with members seeking to implement food safety regulations and ingredient-specific issues and also works closely with other ABA staff on nutrition policy issues. She manages ABA’s Energy Star initiative and sustainability work.

Before coming to the ABA, Ms. Zvaners spent five years with the Chemical Manufactures Association, including three as director of regulatory policy. Before that she was with the Chemical Manufacturers Association.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, East Lansing, and a legal assistants certification from The George Washington University, Washington.

Ms. Donnelly, who was promoted to senior director of industry relations and strategic initiatives in July, has been with the ABA for nearly 10 years. Before the July promotion, Ms. Donnelly was director of industry relations and strategic initiatives for almost five years beginning in October 2018. She joined the ABA in January 2014 as an assistant to the president and chief executive officer for special projects.

According to the ABA, Ms. Donnelly will continue to spearhead industry relations and strategic initiatives while also overseeing the board governance. She will be responsible for “ensuring effective communication and compliance with board policies and bylaws,” the ABA said.

Before joining the ABA, Ms. Donnelly was an account executive at Kellen Co., in Washington. Kellen provides management and services to associations and trade organizations. Before that Ms. Donnelly spent several years as a legal assistant in California and Washington.