WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.1% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, advanced 0.3%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 12 posted month-over-month increases and 6 finished lower.

The October index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 355.8% of the 1982-84 average, up 4.2% from a year ago. For all food at home, the October index was 304.8, up 2.1% from October 2022.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in October was 286.8, down 0.4% from September but up 2.5% from October 2022. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 321.3, down 0.5% from September but up 3.2% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 278.4, up 0.6% from the previous month and up 3.5% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 290.9, down 1.3% from September but up 1.4% from October 2022.

The price index for bakery products in October was 395.9, up 0.3% from September and up 4.9% from October 2022.

The October index for bread was 241.6, up 1% from September and up 6.3% from October 2022. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 441.5, up 1% from September and up 7.1% from October 2022. For bread other than white, the index was 466.8, up 1.1% from September and up 5.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in October was 234.3, up 0.4% from September and up 5.7% from October 2022. The October index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 367.8, down 1% from September but up 3.7% from October 2022. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 390.1, down 0.3% from September but up 4.4% from October 2022; and cookies, 346.5, down 1.1% from the previous month but up 5.1% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in October was 354.8, up 0.5% from September and up 4.4% from October 2022. Under this heading, other price indexes in October included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 393.2, up 1.5% from September and up 5.1% from October 2022; crackers and cracker products, 425.7, up 0.5% from September and up 6% from October 2022; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 349.7, up 1.4% from September and up 2.7% from the previous year.