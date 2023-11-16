WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 3¢ per lb in October, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 0.2¢-per-lb gain in September. The price of whole wheat bread also rose, increasing 13.3¢ per lb after rising 0.2¢ in September.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 200.2¢, up3¢ per lb from September and up 18.8¢ from October 2022.

At 267¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 13.3¢ from September and up 28.4¢ per lb from October 2022.

The national average price of family flour in October was 56.2¢, down 0.3¢ from September but up 2.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in October was 14¢ per lb, down 1¢ from September but up 5.1¢ from October 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 512.9¢ per lb, up 1.6¢ per lb from September and up 26¢ from October 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in October was 96¢, down 2.1¢ from September and down 0.3¢ from October 2022.