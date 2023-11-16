MIAMI — Subway has named Jeff Shepherd chief financial officer. In his new role, Mr. Shepherd will oversee Subway’s global finance organization as well as manage and optimize the brand’s global financial performance and information security. Mr. Shepherd will work from Subway’s Shelton, Conn., headquarters and will report directly to John Chidsey, chief executive officer. Mr. Shepherd will succeed Ben Wells, who will retire at the end of the year after a 46-year career. Both men will work closely together for the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition, Subway said.

“Jeff has a well-earned reputation for driving strong financial results for global brands, bringing nearly 30 years of financial and accounting experience to our organization,” Mr. Chidsey said. “As we welcome Jeff to Subway, we also thank Ben for his significant contributions. Since joining the company in December 2019, Ben has been a key driver of our brand’s global financial stability and strategic growth, contributing to 11 consecutive quarters of positive sales results.”

Mr. Shepherd was previously the executive vice president and CFO of Advance Auto Parts where he established the company’s financial strategy and led its finance functions, which include tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury, internal audit, pricing, and strategy.

Prior to joining Advance, Mr. Shepherd worked for General Motors Europe, where he held several senior positions, including controller.

Mr. Shepherd also held many leadership positions at Ernst & Young where he led tax remediation efforts and developed a process for assisting global clients through bankruptcy.

Mr. Shepherd received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Central Michigan University.