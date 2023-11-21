CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch its first-ever “Elf” donut collection.

Starting on Nov. 24, consumers in the United States can buy a limited-edition “Elf”-themed dozen box, which includes three new “Elf”-inspired flavors and a returning holiday-inspired flavor, Krispy Kreme noted.

The new and returning flavors include:

New Buddy Snow Globe donut: A glazed donut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles and topped with both powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

New Buddy Makes Breakfast donut: A glazed donut topped with cake batter spaghetti butter crème, colorful milk chocolate candies, sprinkles and a maple drizzle.

New Christmas Lights donut: A glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Santa Belly donut: A donut stuffed with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in red icing, and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired donuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody it’s fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ holiday collection.”

Krispy Kreme also is debuting a limited-edition six-pack featuring the Buddy Snow Globe donut, Festive Lights donut and Santa Belly donut, which is delivered to select grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.