VALENCIA, SPAIN — Spanish snacks maker Grupo Apex has acquired the former Patatas Lahera facility in Aleson in the La Rioja region of Spain. The plant, which has been closed since 2021, will be reopened in December to make french fries, Grupo Apex said.

Grupo Apex said the facility will feature a continuous frying train, two frying pans and two packaging lines. The company said it plans to make additional investments in the plant in 2024.

The facility’s opening will add more than 50 direct jobs, Grupo Apex said.

Last year,

of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV and signed a long-term agreement granting it exclusive distribution for Spain, Portugal and Andorra of the Eagle nuts brands.