KANSAS CITY — When it comes to finding talented maintenance technicians, the main concern about labor is simple. The well is running dry, noted Jeff Dearduff, bakery veteran and president of JED Manufacturing Services. Why?

“Back in the day, people with mechanical aptitudes were being developed in their home garages, local service stations and on the farm,” he said. “Pay at the bakery was fair and hours were abundant. Those people who came over to the bakery side found excitement in the challenge of repairing equipment and seeing bread go down the line. The well is also running dry due to the change in US culture, which promotes working less and getting paid more and finding the easiest way to do it.”

That’s a pretty bold statement, and Mr. Dearduff added the industry has not done enough to make this line of work sound and feel enticing. Working nights and long hours doesn’t cut it.

“Jobs with weekends off along with four or three days a week shift schedules, and predictable work-life balance rule the day,” he told Baking & Snack for its November maintenance report. “We thought that we could go to the technical schools and recruit but many of those resources have dried up due to lack of interest.”

He said the industry needs programs similar to what’s offered by the Marine Mechanical School or UTI Automotive School to fill the pipeline for much-needed bakery mechanics. Mr. Dearduff remains realistic but hopeful.

“Maybe one day it will happen, but chances are, this challenge will be with us for a long time,” he said.