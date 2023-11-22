LOS ANGELES — Golden West Food Group has entered a licensing partnership with The Hershey Co. to create a new line of chocolate-covered fruit products.

Aiming to capitalize on the mindful snacking trend, the product line combines frozen fruits and Hershey brand candy coatings. Hershey’s Frozen Fruit offerings are launching in 8-oz varieties such as Reese’s Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Frozen Fruit Strawberries, Hershey’s White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Blueberries and Hershey’s White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Raspberries.

“At Hershey, we’re committed to creating moments of goodness,” said Ernie Savo, president of Hershey Licensing Co. “We are doing just that with the launch of our new Hershey’s Frozen Fruit line and look forward to sharing the joy of this delightful treat with consumers across the country.”

Hershey’s Frozen Fruit products are now available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide. The partnership marks Hershey’s second chocolate-covered fruit collaboration this year, joining with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. to develop a line of

