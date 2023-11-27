WASHINGTON — Four members of Congress were recognized earlier this month by the American Bakers Association (ABA) as part of the association’s annual Bakers Dozen Congressional Awards Ceremony.

The congressional members honored this year included Representative Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania, Senator Thomas Tillis of North Carolina, Senator John Thune of South Dakota and Representative David Scott of Georgia. Mr. Tillis was recognized for his leadership in introducing the Main Street Tax Certainty Act while Mr. Thune was honored for his co-sponsorship of the Undertaking Negotiations on Investment and Trade for Economic Dynamism Act.

“These awards honor members of Congress who deliver more than what is expected in service to their constituencies and the commercial baking industry,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA.