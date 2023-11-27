FOOTHILL RANCH, CALIF. – Sweegen is investigating reports of adulterated Reb M originating from China and entering the United States and European Union directly or indirectly. Certain third-party Reb M sweeteners sold to food and beverage companies under label claims of Reb-M 95%, bioconversion Reb-M 95% or stevia (organic) extract Reb M-95% are not made through extraction or bioconversion, according to the company.

Foothill Ranch-based Sweegen plans to collaborate with relevant authorities to report findings to US and EU customs. Sweegen is offering to test all Reb M samples for authenticity, which will allow companies to verify the integrity of their stevia products.

Sweegen offers Reb M under its Bestevia brand. Reb M, a steviol glycoside, is the best-tasting part of the stevia leaf, but it is found in trace quantities in the leaf, according to Sweegen, which uses a proprietary conversion method to create Reb M with commercially significant advantages.