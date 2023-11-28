MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill said it is committed to eliminating deforestation and land conversion from its direct and indirect supply chain of key row crops in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay by 2025 to protect South America’s natural ecosystem. The company also said all three countries combined provide approximately 30% of the world's trade flow and 13% of total crop production. With this commitment, Cargill plans to protect native vegetation and support sustainable agriculture in the countries. The company also plans to continue working with farmers across the region and continue investing in solutions that support their livelihoods.

Moreover, Cargill will leverage the geopolitical expertise and improved traceability of the World Resources Institute (WRI) to improve its monitoring, reporting and verification of natural ecosystems and farm areas. According to the company, WRI is committed to supporting implementation for deforestation and conversion-free supply chains, which are critical components of food security, biodiversity conservation and climate action.

“At Cargill, we are actively shaping a future where critical ecosystems will be protected for generations to come,” said Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer at Cargill. “Accelerating our commitment is a testament to our resolve to make real, tangible progress against deforestation and land conversion, in line with our climate action plan, while also supporting the livelihoods of farmers and agricultural communities that are vital to feeding the world.”

Cargill also said the commitment covers several important commodities in the global food system, such as in-country origination of soy, corn, wheat and cotton, building upon the company’s global commitment of deforestation-free commodities and conversion-free soy across South America by 2030.