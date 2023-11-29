CHINO, CALIF. — Apura Ingredients named Katharina Pueller as senior business development manager, US Western Territory.

In her new role, Ms. Pueller will provide sweetener and taste modulation solutions to established food, beverage, specialty and pharmaceutical manufacturers within the western territory.

Ms. Pueller joins Apura with seven years of experience in global account planning and development of sweeteners, flavors, specialty ingredients and more for the food and beverage industries. She most recently worked at Sweegen, where she led the company’s innovation sessions and fostered exponential growth for the business, Apura stated.

“With a proven track record of superior performance, Katharina's customer-focused leadership style and high standards for operational success will enable us to continue building on the momentum Apura Ingredients has seen since the inception of our company in 2016,” said Nancy Hughes, president of Apura Ingredients.

Ms. Pueller’s deep understanding of market dynamics and forward-thinking approach strongly align with Apura’s mission, stated Dave Douglass, director of sales.

“Katharina's progressive mindset, marketplace innovations, customer dedication and core knowledge of our business segment make her a natural fit with the Apura team,” he said.