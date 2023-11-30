AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sprinkles Bakeries and Picnik Restaurants has promoted Justin Murakami to chief operating officer. In his new role, Mr. Murakami will lead operations, training, supply chain, culinary, and new baking and restaurant openings. His responsibilities also include partnering with cross-functional departments, identifying opportunities and gaps, and formulating and carrying out processes and systems that ensure scalability and ease for the team.

Mr. Murakami first joined Sprinkles in 2017. According to the company, he was instrumental in developing and implementing foundational systems and processes that laid the groundwork for expanding the brand’s footprint with both company-owned and franchised locations, domestically and internationally. More specifically, Mr. Murakami helped Sprinkle’s cupcake ATMs grow beyond their brick-and-mortar locales and launched more than 50 non-traditional cupcake ATMs, which can be found at airports, malls and lifestyle centers across the United States. Mr. Murakami was also instrumental in successfully launching Sprinkles’ national shipping program, creating another channel for significant growth.

Prior to joining Sprinkles, Mr. Murakami had spent more than 25 years in the hospitality sector, honing his abilities and insights to craft and fortify infrastructures capable of sustained business growth. Mr. Murakami was an area director, overseeing several brands such as Lettuce Entertain You and Hopdoddy Burger Bar. He was also a host and general manager at the Cheesecake Factory.

“Assuming the role of chief operating officer at Sprinkles and Picnik is a tremendous honor,” Mr. Murakami said. “I am devoted to leveraging our team’s strengths, harnessing operational excellence, and charting a growth trajectory that maintains our commitment to exceptional guest experiences. I am excited about the opportunity to not only drive innovation and sustainable expansion for our business, but to continue nurturing and developing the people I work with every day.”

Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, offering premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day. In 2012, the brand debuted the world’s first cupcake ATM and has grown to more than 70 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast. In 2021, Sprinkles launched its line of chocolates inspired by its cupcake flavors.