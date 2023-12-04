Does Rapidojet solve the biggest challenges presented by Mixing? Is it a far superior pre-hydration tool prior to your existing mixer? Can Rapidojet be used as a better Continuous Mixer? Will Rapidojet help you reach your sustainability goals? Can you think all of the benefits you’ll receive by;
- Easily controlling dough temperature?
- Increasing yield by 5% - 8% for non-gluten free products?
- Increasing yield by more than 20% for gluten free doughs and batters?
- Continuous Mixing of liquid sponge, cake and muffin batters, gluten free doughs and batters including corn masa pro ducts?
- Reducing mix time in your legacy mixer by more than 50% for yeast raised doughs containing gluten when used as a pre-hydrator?
- Substantially reducing your maintenance costs?
- Substantially reducing your sanitation costs?
- Impacting your batches per hour without buying new mixers?
- Providing your customers with a product with better loaf volume and softer crumb structure?
Well, here’s the secret! Rapidojet uses neither a mixing tool nor a mixing bowl. Instead, the patented magic of Rapidojet is an empty metal tube in which any dry ingredient in free fall is hit by a conical spray pattern of any liquid at high-pressure. This forced collision occurring in a fraction of a second achieves a better outcome than the existing process. Every existing mixer utilizes a metal tool and a mixing bowl to force drys and liquids together to achieve hydration, gluten development, etc. Which sounds like a better idea?
One of the biggest challenges presented by the mixing process is temperature control. Friction caused by the mixing tool colliding with ingredients and the mixing bowl adds a tremendous amount of heat. Lots of R & D goes into developing a better mixing tool and a better mixing bowl design. Fortunately, Rapidojet uses neither! Thus, the need for glycol or ice is greatly reduced or eliminated. What a relief!
Which do you think consumes more energy? Forcing a metal mixing tool to impact various ingredients; or powering a high-pressure liquid pump? Well, Rapidojet consumes only about 1.5 Kw. Hr. / ton of output. All conventional mixers consume about 15 Kw. Hr. / ton of output. How does that, just by itself, address your sustainability goals?
Mixing time is also drastically reduced. Again, our use of high-pressure liquid addition to drys instantly develops gluten structure. We achieve this in a fraction of a second instead of 12 – 15 minutes. Thus, when pre-hydrating 100% of the ingredient flour, there’s much less for the existing mixer to do. All the mixer is doing is “folding in” the minors such as salt, yeast, conditioner, etc. into the dough. This process normally takes less than 5 minutes. What will this do to your total dough output? How much energy will you save? This window was pulled from a flour and water biga caught at the bottom of our mixing chamber after instant hydration at 70%. The machines can run in batch or continuous mode. Two models are available.
What about hydration level? Due to our patented use of high-pressure liquid addition to drys, in order to attain the same level of extensibility, machinability, “dough feel”, etc. we MUST use more water. When using a standard patent flour at around 12.5% protein, hydration level (yield) has been increased from approximately 5% - 8%. Due to the high level of hydrocolloids in gluten free products, yield has been increased by over 20%. Because there is no tool or bowl, Rapidojet can run at any hydration level from a stiff Biga to a totally fluid 5% hydrocolloid solution and from about 600 kg. / hr. to about 7,500 kg. / hr. depending on the model number. What do you think that does for yield and shelf life??
Rapidojet runs as a Continuous Mixer for liquid sponge, cake and muffin batter, corn masa chips and table tortilla with the following benefits;
- Zero ice or glycol
- More than 80% less mixing energy
- Yield increase of approximately 5% - 8% for bread products
- No lost product at the front and back end of product runs
- Less floor space
- Easy to switch from one sku to another. Hydration level can be changed while running
- Softer crumb structure
- Sanitation is rapid and extremely easy. The interior of Rapidojet never gets wet. Our Mixing Chamber is released from the machine in about 2 seconds and is cleaned in a sink by hand in less than 10 minutes. Our Mixing Chamber replaces the standard mixing bowl. How much downtime, labor, water, chemicals, etc. does it take currently to clean your mixer or your Sponge tank? In our case, dry and liquid do not meet until about ½ way down our Mixing Chamber.
This picture shows a range of corn masa products that can be mixed via Rapidojet in Continuous Mixing mode. You seeboth table tortilla and chips.
Sponge & Dough process:
The sponge & dough process adds certain characteristics to baked goods. Flavor, aroma and cell structure are among them. Rapidojet is the perfect tool for this as well. The same exact machine, in fact, can be used for both sides of this mixing process. As one example, simply roll your removable spiral bowl up to our Mixing Chamber and dose your 100% hydrated Sponge into the bowl. Move this bowl away for fermentation. Roll another bowl up to the same Rapidojet machine and dose your 65% hydrated Biga. Then, move this bowl to your mixer, add the fermented Sponge along with your Minors and mix out in less than 5 minutes. Easy!
Stay tuned for radical news about Rapidojet’s ability to run as a Continuous Mixer for gluten containing dough! All of the existing problems with current Continuous Mixers have been eliminated. And, when oxygen is added to the water prior to Rapidojet, the benefits are amplified. For example, it’s been proven that at least half of the intermediate proofer can be eliminated. Call to see this study and much more!