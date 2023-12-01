KANSAS CITY — Homegrown Family Foods, LLC and The Mennel Milling Co. have entered into separate agreements to acquire businesses from Summit Hill Foods, which was acquired by the private equity firm EagleTree Capital on Nov. 30.

Homegrown Family Foods, Newton, NC, is acquiring the branded dry mix business of Summit Hill Foods, Rome, Ga., consisting of the Southeastern Mills gravy and bakery mixes, Shore Lunch dry soup and breading mixes, Crockery Gourmet seasoning mixes, Striver’s Best cornmeal flour and cornbread mixes, and Blue Seal and Rome Beauty flour and cornmeal. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Mennel Milling Co., Fostoria, Ohio, is acquiring the commercial dry mix business and production equipment from Summit Hill Foods. The terms of that acquisition also were not disclosed.

Mennel said Summit Hill Foods will continue to produce commercial dry mix products through Jan. 1, 2024, at which time Mennel will transition the business to its manufacturing plants in Caledonia, Ohio, and Newton, NC.

“This acquisition creates an opportunity to further invest in our bakery mix production capabilities while diversifying our customer base,” said Ford Mennel, president, The Mennel Milling Co. “Growth in our bakery mix and foodservice facilities promotes companywide success — leading to opportunities in our grain, flour milling, and transportation divisions as well.”

Jack Stout, president of Homegrown Family Foods, said the acquisition of Summit’s branded dry mix business is the company’s third since 2019. Other brands owned by the company include Don’s Chuck Wagon, Kentucky Kernel, Nancy Jane, Southern Biscuit and Tenda-Bake.

“We are incredibly excited to add these high-quality branded products to our current portfolio,” he said. “We share Summit Hill’s commitment in providing a workplace that fosters excellence, while delivering the highest quality branded products to our customers. We look forward to being excellent stewards of these heritage brands.”