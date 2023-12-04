DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries has introduced InnoBLQ. InnoBLQ is a functional protein formulated to improve battered, breaded and fried food applications.

The protein is applied topically, immediately after breading and prior to frying, and produces a micro barrier around the fried item. The barrier reduces the amount of frying oil absorbed into the breading resulting in a crispier product, the company said. InnoBLQ also may provide a cleaner label.

InnoBLQ also may provide improved bite and texture, increased yields, and reduced fat in finished foods, according to Kemin.