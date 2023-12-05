LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Sovos Brands, Inc. has promoted E. Yuri Hermida to president. Most recently, Mr. Hermida was chief growth officer since October 2022. He oversaw the company’s sales, marketing, R&D and business units.

Before his time with Sovos Brands, Mr. Hermida was executive vice president at Reckitt Benckiser, a consumer goods company in the health, hygiene and nutrition categories.

He also has been at companies like Procter & Gamble, serving multiple leadership positions.

Sovos Brands is a manufacturer of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza and yogurts and owns brands like Rao’s Homemade, Noosa Yoghurt, and Michael Angelo’s.