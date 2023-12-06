YORK, PA. — D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. (Stauffer’s), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji America Inc. that created one of the first animal crackers brands in the United States, is market testing a new animal crackers brand called Stauffer’s Simply Animals. The crackers come in vibrant packaging with captivating characters and are made with no peanuts, no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup, the company noted. They are also 120 to 130 calories per serving.

According to Stauffer’s, the market test will debut this new ingredient formula in two flavors: chocolate and original. The chocolate Simply Animals crackers will be available in a 16-oz and a 12-bag single-serve multipack whereas the chocolate Simply Animal crackers will be available in a 14.5-oz bag.

“Category managers have responded very favorably when we’ve presented Simply Animals,” said Ken Vlazny, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Stauffer’s. “Our consumer research was very positive during the development of the brand. We’re now looking forward to observing how the shopper reacts in the market.”

Stauffer’s Simply Animals market test will take place in-stores at Food City and Weis Markets starting in January.