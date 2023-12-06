CHICAGO — ADM is making a series of investments in Brazil including expanding crush at three oilseed processing facilities by a total of 400,000 tonnes and the acquisition of a glycerin producer.

The expansions are planned in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul; Porto Franco, Maranhão; and Uberlandia, Minas Gerais.

“We’re continuing to see growing demand in both domestic and export markets in Brazil,” said Luciano Botelho, president of ADM’s South American oilseeds business. “Our facilities are perfectly located to meet this demand, and we’re investing to ensure we continue to be on the leading edge of growth in Brazil.”

ADM also said it has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Buckminster Química, a Macatuba, São Paulo-based producer of refined glycerin.

“Sustainability is one of the enduring global demand trends driving growth opportunities for ADM,” said Luiz Noto, ADM’s director of oils and biodiesel in Brazil. “Bio-based refined glycerin has a broad array of uses as a component of industrial and consumer products. Adding Buckminster Química — which has already been a partner for our Brazilian business — is another way in which we’re broadening our portfolio and expanding our capabilities to meet growing customer needs for sustainably-sourced products spanning food, feed, fuel, industrial and consumer products.”

Buckminster Química was founded in 1999, and was privately owned, with about 65 employees. It has a single manufacturing facility whose primary product is bi-distilled vegetable glycerin.