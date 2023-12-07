MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has named female soccer player Aitana Bonmatí as its newest brand ambassador.

In her new role, Ms. Bonmatí will work with Grupo Bimbo to make sure women’s sports have the support and visibility needed to succeed, the company noted. Her work also will encourage children around the world to follow their dreams and pursue a more inclusive sports world.

“I have always said that, as a collective sport, the individual achievements obtained in soccer result from teamwork,” Ms. Bonmatí said. “I am happy to join Grupo Bimbo, a company known globally that has accompanied us throughout our lives at different times. I am excited to become an ambassador and contribute to making sports and nutrition part of the daily routine of current and future generations.”

Grupo Bimbo’s new collaboration with Ms. Bonmatí builds upon the company’s global partnership with the FC Barcelona soccer club and its main partnership with the female FC Barcelona soccer team, both of which were launched in 2022. According to Grupo Bimbo, not only do these partnerships promote gender equality and empower women through sports, but they also allow the company to promote key aspects of its sustainability strategy around the world, which include a focus on equity, nutrition and healthy lifestyles.