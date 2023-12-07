ROCKFORD, ILL. —ColinKurtis Advertising, a food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, promoted Carrie Livingston to vice president of media relations.

Ms. Livingston develops and manages all paid and earned media strategic efforts for the agency and its customers. She is also a member of the agency’s leadership team.

“I am excited to announce Carrie Livingston’s well-deserved promotion to vice president of media relations,” said Colin Kampmier, president, ColinKurtis Advertising. “Carrie is one of our agency’s secret weapons, always securing new opportunities to shine a light on our customers and their brands. And when she isn’t busy finding new ways to communicate a brand’s story, she is identifying the next impactful digital media to deliver ROI as a part of our customers’ marketing investments. We look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in her new role as vice president of media relations.”

As vice president of media relations, Ms. Livingston leads the media relations team at ColinKurtis, building relationships between clients, publishing partners and industry leaders.

Her responsibilities include developing strategies and designing plans for leading brands’ paid and earned media campaigns that build awareness, drive engagement and generate leads, while monitoring, reporting and optimizing campaign performance. She also creates and manages special events on behalf of clients.

Ms. Livingston joined the ColinKurtis team in 2008 as director of media relations. Prior to that, she helped launch Quiet Light Communications, where she led media relations efforts for the full-service, B2B integrated marketing communications firm.