HARTSVILLE, SC. — Novolex has introduced food packaging containers that are both recyclable and made with a minimum 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The products include various sizes of cake containers, bakery clamshells, dessert cups and tamper-evident containers.

The CakePak bases and lids offer the patented EZ Release system that features easy-to-use lift tabs. The multi-use clamshells are clear containers that provide product visibility and enhance food presentations for items such as loaf cakes and cookies. The dessert cups are transparent and available in three sizes. The cups all are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The BreakAway tamper-evident containers come with a feature that indicates when the top has been removed.

“We are proud to add to our growing number of products manufactured with recycled content,” said Stephen Kapantais, director of technology, rigid plastics at Hartsville-based Novolex. “Sustainability is critical to the future of our industry, and we are committed to creating even more innovative products to reduce our impact on the environment and support the circular economy.”