



KANSAS CITY – With the increase in colder weather and holiday music comes a variety of new holiday-based limited time products. Whether it’s an innovation to a favorite or something entirely new altogether, a variety of stores and restaurants are launching new products and flavors for the holiday season.

In the foodservice space, Krispy Kreme, Inc. launched its first ever “Elf” donut collection featuring four different flavors inspired by the 2003 Christmas film.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired donuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. Meanwhile, Insomnia Cookies has unwrapped its limited-edition Holiday Spirit collection full of festive flavors, available now through Dec. 31.

For those looking for a snack, the Campbell Soup Co. released Pepperidge Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams, also inspired by the holiday film. The product offers a sweeter take on the famous product, according to the company. In the cookie aisle, one can find two new Keebler items: the “Elf” limited-edition Keebler gingerbread fudge stripes and Keebler pretzel pie crusts.

Post Holdings recently launched a Winterfest Fruity Pebbles Cereal in time for the holidays. Available for a limited time only, the cereal comes in both 10-oz and 18.5-oz boxes and may be found at retailers nationwide.

For the perfect holiday partnership, Hometown Food Co. teamed up with Lumistella to combine Pillsbury’s Funfetti brand and the Elf on the Shelf brand.