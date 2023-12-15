NEW YORK CITY—Bain Capital Private Equity has acquired a “significant” stake in 1440 Foods, a New York-based health-oriented solution company with brands like Pure Protein, Body Fortress and MET-Rx.

Bain Capital, a private equity firm, partnered with 4x4 Capital to invest in 1440 Foods to propel the company’s growth trajectory, Bain representatives said. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Adam Nebesar, a partner at Bain, highlighted the firm’s intention to “grow 1440 Foods as a market leader in active lifestyle nutrition.”

1440 Foods, initially a division of The Bountiful Co., was acquired by 4x4 Capital in 2021. The company has since established itself as a player in the sports and active nutrition arena, with products from protein bars and powders to ready-to-drink shakes and snacks.

Azania Andrews, chief executive officer of 1440 Foods, said the partnership fits well within 1440’s overall growth strategy.

“Our vision is to become the go-to choice for people seeking flavorful, functional and convenient nutrition as part of a balanced lifestyle,” Ms. Andrews said. “Bain Capital shares our vision, and their deep expertise supporting the growth of global consumer brands will help us to expand our product offerings reaching more consumers in more occasions and channels, building upon our strong momentum as a leading lifestyle nutrition company.”

Ms. Andrews will remain on board as CEO of 1440, along with her leadership team. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023.