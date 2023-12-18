WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.6¢ per lb in November, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a gain of 3¢ per lb in October and a gain of 0.2¢ per lb in September. The price of whole wheat bread also fell, decreasing 4.6¢ per lb after rising 13.3¢ in October.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 197.6¢, down 2.6¢ per lb from October but up 12.9¢ from November 2022.

At 262.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 4.6¢ from October but up 20.5¢ per lb from November 2022.

The national average price of family flour in November was 54.1¢, down 2.1¢ from October but up 1.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in November was 136.9¢ per lb, down 3.1¢ from October and down 5.9¢ from November 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 504.4¢ per lb, down 8.5¢ per lb from October but up 10.2¢ from November 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in November was 99.2¢, up 3.2¢ from October and up 2.9¢ from November 2022.