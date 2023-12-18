CHERRY HILL, NJ. — The Real Good Food Co., a producer of better-for-you frozen foods, is expanding its presence in the refrigerated aisle with a line of low-carb burritos.

The product is aimed at health and wellness-focused consumers seeking convenient meal options. Each burrito contains 31 grams of protein and 13 grams of net carbs. Real Good Food’s refrigerated burritos are rolling out into club stores nationwide and select Walmart locations, following a successful test launch in select club stores earlier this year.

“After years of successfully establishing products within frozen categories in clubs, we are extremely proud to enhance our refrigerated distribution footprint within the club channel with our nutritious burritos,” said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of Real Good Food. “Club shoppers today are looking for nutritious foods across all categories and usage occasions, and Real Good Foods is positioned to provide access to these offerings across multiple temperature states and categories.”

The burritos join Real Good Food’s existing lineup of frozen entrees, breakfast sandwiches and bowls, breaded chicken and tacos.