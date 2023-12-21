NORCROSS, GA. — Engelman’s Bakery has promoted Paul Bell to president of the company.

Mr. Bell has been chief financial officer of Engelman’s Bakery since November 2021. He was previously the director of financial planning and analysis and pricing at the chemical manufacturing company Arclin. Mr. Bell also held several positions at the climate control solutions company Lennox International, such as senior manager of financial operations at Heatcraft North America, manager of financial planning and analysis at Heatcraft North America, and operations finance manager at Heatcraft North America. Other companies that Mr. Bell has worked at include the medical equipment manufacturer CR Bard as cost manager of BOC Juarez and the chemical manufacturing company Laxness Americas as plant controller of Biolab Inc.

Mr. Bell received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from the University of West Georgia.

Engelman’s Bakery also has named Nathan Ponder and Errold Morgan as director of operations and director of maintenance and safety, respectively.

Mr. Ponder is currently the operations manager of Jordan Forest Products, LLC. He previously worked as a process technology specialist and plant manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. Mr. Ponder was also a plant manager at Lewis Bakeries.

Meanwhile, Mr. Morgan is a production manager at Sugar Foods Corp. He was previously a production manager at DYMA Brands.

“These leadership changes are not just a shift in roles; they’re a strategic move that positions us for our next 40 years,” said Fred LeFranc, chief executive officer of Engelman’s Bakery. “We’re baking a future as rich as our past, and I couldn’t be more optimistic. In our 40th year, these key leadership changes are the perfect ingredients to our recipe for success. We’re baking a future that honors our past and excites us for what’s ahead.”

Engelman’s Bakery is a wholesale bakery that has provided bread, buns and rolls to the foodservice industry since 1983. Engelman’s also said it “combines 200 years of family baking tradition with innovative technology in its 50,000-square-foot production facility.”