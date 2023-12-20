HOBOKEN, NJ. — The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has named Amber Jefferson as its new chief people officer. Ms. Jefferson will oversee the company’s global human resources function and provide leadership for the culture and talent strategy to enable the Hain Reimagined transformation, the company said.

Ms. Jefferson comes to the company from Farmer Brothers where she was the chief human resources officer for two years. Prior to Farmer Brothers, she was at Kellogg Co. for nine years holding several human resources positions. She also has held similar positions at Brinker International and Sabre Corp.

Ms. Jefferson received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and masters degrees in business administration and science from Texas Woman’s University.