MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has introduced Cheerios Veggie Blends, a cereal formulated with fruit puree and vegetable powder and featuring ¼ cup of fruit and vegetables per serving. The cereal combines spinach, carrot and sweet potato with whole grain oats “for an expectedly nutritious and surprisingly delicious breakfast food or snack,” according to General Mills. The cereal is available in two varieties — apple strawberry and blueberry banana — at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $5.69 for an 18-oz box.