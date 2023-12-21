LONGUEUIL, QUE. — Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur has promoted Maxime Devourdy to the role of president, ingredients and corporate strategy.

Mr. Devourdy succeeds Dan LaMarche, who is set to retire in April 2024, after working in the dairy industry for 30-plus years.

The international dairy processor said its new president possesses a “proven track record of success to one of the company’s major categories.”

A part of Agropur’s senior management committee, Mr. Devourdy previously held the role of vice president, corporate development and sustainable growth strategy. His responsibilities included reviewing the cooperative’s corporate strategy, as well as its transformation phase and evolving sustainability efforts.

Mr. LaMarche has worked for Agropur since 2008, when the cooperative acquired Wisconsin-based Trega Foods. He was named president of ingredients in 2022. Per Agropur, Mr. LaMarche will continue offering his industry expertise during the transition period leading up to his retirement.

Agropur supplies retail, foodservice and industrial sectors, and is one of the largest whey protein producers in North America.