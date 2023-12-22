MADISON, WIS. — Kwik Trip Inc., a convenience store chain operating more than 865 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, plans to invest more than $151 million to expand operations across multiple locations in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC).

The WEDC said Kwik Trip’s plans include a proposed capital investment that would further expand its dairy, commissary and baking facilities in La Crosse, Wis. In addition, Kwik Trip intends to purchase and renovate a commercial office building in Onalaska, Wis., and build a new satellite distribution center.

“Growth is good, not only for Kwik Trip, but most importantly for our coworkers and the communities we serve,” said Scott Zietlow, president and chief executive officer of Kwik Trip. “As a top workplace, we are able to provide strong, vibrant jobs throughout Wisconsin. We appreciate the support from the WEDC to make this happen.”

Kwik Trip distributes more than 80% of the products featured in its stores, supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center in La Crosse. In November 2017 the company

in La Crosse. The largest component of that project involved upgrades to the company’s bread and bun operations. Kwik Trip invested $42 million in a new 200,000-square-foot bread and bun production plant and $71 million in new equipment for the bread and bun production facility.