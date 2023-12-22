CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farms, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching limited edition Goldfish Hello Kitty strawberry shortcake flavored grahams to celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

The grahams are inspired by one of Hello Kitty’s favorite foods as they are strawberry shortcake flavored while also containing “notes of vanilla” and “a hint of sweetness,” Pepperidge noted.

Goldfish Hello Kitty strawberry shortcake flavored grahams will be available at national grocers for a limited time and for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1-oz bag starting in December 2023.