MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Sarah Boddy has been promoted to managing director of St. Pierre Groupe, based in Manchester and a business of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

“Grupo Bimbo has appointed Sarah Boddy as managing director of St Pierre Groupe after a year in her role as commercial director, where she worked to strengthen and expand St. Pierre’s business with remarkable impact,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Her proven success with St. Pierre and in-depth knowledge of the business made Sarah a compelling choice for the managing director role.”

St. Pierre delivers baked foods internationally under three brands: St. Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood. The company services retail and wholesale markets and the hospitality industry. The products, which include premium brioche-style products, are found in over 60,000 outlets.

“It’s a fantastically exciting time for the business, our brands and our team, and I’m looking forward to leading the company on as we continue to grow our share in new and existing markets as a premium, authentic brioche brand,” Ms. Boddy said. “We will continue to excel in bakery, leading the category and disrupting traditional retail models and merchandising to win big across the UK, North America and new markets on the horizon.”