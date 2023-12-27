MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Sikes, president and chief executive officer of Cargill, has been elected chair of the company’s board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Sikes will succeed Dave MacLennan, who will retire as executive chair at the end of the year.

Mr. Sikes has been a Cargill team member since 1991 and has held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe.

At the start of 2023, Mr. Sikes was named president and CEO of Cargill, making him the 10th CEO in the company’s 158-year history. Cargill noted that Mr. Sikes is known for his relentless focus on people and culture as well as customer-driven transformation and growth.

“It is an honor to be elected board chair, and I am confident the best days for our company, and its greatest contributions, lie ahead,” Mr. Sikes said. “I step into this role from a position of strength thanks to Dave’s outstanding service and visionary leadership as executive chair of the board and former president and CEO. He reshaped the fabric of Cargill and built a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success.”