AMMAN, JORDAN — Alyoum Bakery and Sama Jordan have a long-term vision to create what they call “a food village” for serving all of Jordan with a wide variety of packaged food and beverage products.

Alyoum Bakery is the latest crown jewel of Sama Jordan Investment Group, which was formed in 2011 by a group of Jordanian businessmen.

Based in Amman, Jordan, the firm made a series of investments in the Alyoum Food Co. division, which began manufacturing dairy and juice products under the Alyoum brand in 2015.

After starting up the bakery facility in 2018, the next goal is to open a prepared sandwich plant and meat processing operation in the future.

“Our vision is to build a food village that’s supplying freshly packaged food for the Jordanian market,” said Amin Khalil, deputy chief executive officer, whose family owns Alyoum Bakery and who is a major investor in Sama Jordan. “We’re a family-owned company with a corporate vision.”

Alyoum Bakery benefits from Sama Jordan’s investments in vertical integration

In addition to sharing a central management team, Sama Jordan provides central purchasing of bulk sugar, salt and other key ingredients to provide a steady stream of quality products to all of the plants.

Moreover, bran and flour for the bakery come from the same local mill that provides feed for its 7,000 dairy cows that provide milk three times daily.

Alyoum Plastics, a high-tech packaging operation, manufactures plastic bottles and containers for its yogurt, dairy and juice products as well as plastic baskets for shipping baked goods.

To support production, Sama Jordan’s sophisticated logistics center and sales depots manage the entire distribution and sales operations throughout Jordan.

In all, about 2,000 people work for the company, the majority of them in sales.

“Alyoum Bakery’s facility contributes to the community by providing high-quality, fresh and delicious baked goods to consumers, supporting local suppliers and vendors, and creating job opportunities for the local workforce,” Mr. Khalil said.

In addition to its food manufacturing operations, Sama Jordan owns Centro Stores, a high-end shopping and leisure destination.

Inspired by Harrods of London, Centro Store features a health spa, a beauty salon, a children’s play center and a food court offering an all-day dining menu prepared by renowned international executive chefs.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Alyoum Bakery, click here.