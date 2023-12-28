ARLINGTON, VA. — Martin Otto, board member and former chief operating officer of H-E-B, will join Daymond John, founder of FUBU and star of the television show “Shark Tank,” as keynote speakers at SNX 2024, SNAC International’s education and collaboration forum aimed at helping snack brands and manufacturers work together across the supply chain.

Held every other year as a complement to SNAXPO, SNX 2024 is scheduled for April 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

Mr. Otto will speak from 6-7 pm on Sunday, April 14. He was supermarket chain H-E-B’s COO from 2017 until the end of 2023, at which point he began working part-time overseeing the company’s health and wellness efforts and as executive chairman of its Favor subsidiary. Prior to his role as COO, Mr. Otto was chief merchant, chief financial officer and led several operating regions.

He is on the board of directors and executive committee for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and was its chairman from 2016-17.

Mr. John is chief executive officer and founder of FUBU, a global lifestyle brand. He also is well known as a “shark” on ABC’s business reality show “Shark Tank.” Immediately following his keynote presentation, Mr. John will serve as a guest judge for SNX’s SNAC Tank pitch competition, which allows startup brands to pitch their snack products to a panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000.

SNX 2024 will include a host of new and returning features for attendees. With Supplier Suites, suppliers at the show can host their own private meeting rooms and arrange meetings with current and prospective snack producer customers. At the Experience Zone, attendees can network and collaborate with suppliers at each stage of production: ingredients, processing, flavor, packaging and marketing.

Within the Experience Zone will be SNAC Bites, presentations that address the hottest topics and emerging trends in the snack industry. Further discussions on these topics will be held at the show’s Education Arena.

