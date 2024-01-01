PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. said it plans to build a snack plant in the Ha Nam providence of Vietnam, which is expected to supply more than 23,000 tonnes of snacks per year to markets in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The company said it will invest nearly $90 million to build and operate the facility, which will be located in Tien Town’s Dong Van I Expanded Industrial Park and will be more than 860,000 square feet. The plant also will incorporate modern technology and renewable energy adaptation, PepsiCo said.

“Despite the general economic difficulties after the COVID-19 pandemic, PepsiCo Foods Vietnam has made remarkable strides,” said Nguyen Viet Ha, general manager of PepsiCo Foods Vietnam. “We hope that the new factory project will contribute to promoting economic development, help Vietnamese people through difficulties, and bring long-term benefits to society.”

PepsiCo will begin construction on the facility in 2024 and open it in the third quarter of 2025.