KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Custom Foods of America is expanding its manufacturing and distribution operations in Knoxville, Tenn. The company is investing approximately $51 million toward the expansion, which will enable the company to add approximately 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, storage, staging and shipping spaces. The expansion also will add approximately 249 jobs, the company said.

“Custom Foods of America would like to thank Governor Lee, commissioner McWhorter, and the State of Tennessee for partnering with us to add more jobs and expand our operations in the state,” said Graham Hunter, president of Custom Foods of America. “We look forward to many years of continued growth in Tennessee.”

Custom Foods of America manufactures soups, side dishes, appetizers and sauces for the restaurant and convenience store industries.