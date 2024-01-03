BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. has named Gary Schubert as its new chief financial officer. Schubert succeeds Richard Tang, who has been CFO for three years.

Before joining the company, Schubert was most recently senior director of finance and transformation strategy for Walmart for two years. He was with Walmart for approximately 15 years. He was with Tyson Foods, Inc. for three years as its senior financial analyst.

Schubert received his bachelor's degree in financial management with a minor in accounting.

Before becoming CFO for Innovative Food Holdings, Tang was most recently CFO for Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and previously CFO for Nutrafol. He also has held positions such as senior vice president corporate development finance at Fareportal and vice president of finance and treasurer for Prometheus Global Media LLC.

Tang received his bachelor of science degree in computer science from Boston College and his master of business administration in operations management from Boston University.

Innovative Food Holdings sells specialty foods through traditional channels and serves professional chefs in settings such as restaurants, hotels, country clubs, chain accounts, casinos, hospitals and catering houses. The company also serves home gourmets such as casual hosting’s or menu planners.