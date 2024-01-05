BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products has partnered with Hometown Food Co., which manufactures shelf-stable Pillsbury baking products for US consumers, to jointly unveil their new Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slices.

According to Rich’s, the 3.25-oz cheesecake slices are made of a graham crust that is topped with colorful candy bits and drizzled with decorative white icing. The company also said the slices come in cases of 24 and have a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 5 days refrigerated.

“At Rich’s, we’re always looking for unique ways to create more value for our customers,” said Lauren Lopez, senior vice president of foodservice at Rich Products. “We’re excited to expand our broad portfolio to include the iconic Funfetti brand. Both Rich’s and Funfetti have a long history of delivering innovative products and inspiring celebratory moments, so this collaboration is a natural fit.”

Rich’s Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slices will be available exclusively at in-store bakeries and convenience stores starting in 2024.