GARDENA, CALIF. — Instant ramen noodle manufacturer Nissin Foods USA has named Brian Huff as its president and chief executive officer. Huff succeeds retiring president and CEO Mike Price, who held the position since 2018.

Huff will oversee the US division of Nissin Foods. In addition, Huff will have a hand in the company’s global initiatives such as Earth Food Challenge 2030, which is part of the company’s long-term environmental strategy, the company said.

Before joining Nissin Foods, Huff was most recently president at Diamond Foods, LLC and previously president for the North America division at Whole Earth Brands. Huff also was president at companies like Merisant, Kellogg Co., and CEO of SunTree Snack Foods LLC.

Huff received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alfred University.

Before his tenure as president and CEO for Nissin, Price was director of business development for Steak n Shake and previously vice president of sales for Spilo Worldwide. Price also held leadership positions at Mars and Mars, Inc. — Seeds of Change.

He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Penn State University and a masters of business administration in corporate finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman College of Business.