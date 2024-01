ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings has added Berry Pebbles as a long-term flavor.

The cereal, which first became available in 2023 as a limited release, features a mix of blue, red and purple flakes. It is also the latest addition to its line of gluten-free cereals, Post noted.

Berry Pebbles is now available at nationwide retailers in either a 10-oz box or an 18.5-oz box.