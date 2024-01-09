Starches are widely used in the baking industry to improve viscosity, texture and shelf life across applications. They can also improve freeze-thaw stability and have many uses in fillings. Resistant starch, however, has an added bonus. These starches, crystallized under conditions of high heat and shear, are resistant to human digestion and considered one source of dietary fiber.

Resistant starch can be used in low- to moderate-moisture applications: high-fiber bread, bran muffins and snack foods. Not only do they enhance fiber content, but these starches also improve product appearance, texture and mouthfeel. For extruded products, resistant starch increases expansion and crispness.

According to the Fourth Edition of Baking Science & Technology by E.J. Pyler and L.A. Gorton, there are four types of resistant starches: RS1, physically entrapped starch as in partially milled grains, seeds and legumes; RS2, ungelatinized starch granules as in raw potato and high-amylose corn starch; RS3, retrograded starches; and RS4, chemically modified starches.

This article is an excerpt from the November 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Starches, click here.